Wisconsin Dells-based company manufacturing bulletproof back-to-school gear

BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement with customized bulletproof vests.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) -In today’s landscape with school shootings becoming more frequent, protection and safety are on the mind of parents and students during back-to-school preparations.

BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement both here in the state and across the country with customized bulletproof vests.

But what you’ll also find on their website in recent years, are bulletproof T-shirts and bulletproof backpack inserts.

“We know this isn’t necessarily a solution to violence or things like, and that’s a much harder debate and question, but this is an option, some more peace of mind,” says Brandon Hoege, account executive with BlueStone Safety.

The company has been producing these products for 10 years now and Hoege says demand for the ballistic backpack inserts and T-shirts spikes significantly after school shootings around the country.

“It’s one of those things where if we can offer some sort of an option, some kind of protection, it is completely their choice, whether they go forth with something like this but it is an option to assist,” Hoege says.

The protection these products offer are held to National Institute of Justice (NIJ) standards Hoege says, “So that will stop you against handgun rounds up to a .44 Magnum, it is level 3A protection.”

To view BlueStone Safety products, see here.

BlueStone Safety based out of Wisconsin Dells, is a company that provides primarily law enforcement with customized bulletproof vests.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta...
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Halemaluhia Place in Maili.
Couple finds out they own a road by getting $18,000 power bill for streetlights
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student

Latest News

Spending on electronics is expected to show strong growth once again this year.
Technology tops back-to-school spending
"We need to share that message that our students deserve a safe, and inviting and engaging...
ECASD Superintendent talks about $98.6 million dollar referendum on the ballot in November
The Better Business Bureau is warning those returning to campus to do their homework.
College students should watch out for these financial scams
Compared to 2019, back-to-school shoppers are expected to spend $168 more on average.
Rising inflation could lead to record back-to-school spending
The School District of La Crosse Board of Education met on Monday, July 18, 2022.
La Crosse school board approves 2% raise for teachers