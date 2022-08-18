1 arrested on suspicion of thefts in Vernon County

VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is arrested on the suspicion of thefts in Vernon County.

According to a media release from Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, authorities have arrested 33-year-old David Meboe of Muscoda, Wis. on suspicion of several retail thefts occurring in the Village of La Farge and Ontario since Aug. 15.

Vernon County Sheriff’s Office in their media release says Meboe is suspected of entering the stores and taking alcohol related items without paying for them. The Sheriff’s Office received retail theft reports on Aug. 15 at 6:06 a.m. in La Farge, Aug. 16 at 8:01 a.m. in La Farge, and on Aug. 17 at 7:18 p.m. in Ontario.

According to the media release from the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, Meboe was found in the Village of Ontario on Aug. 18 at 8:43 a.m. Meboe was then taken into custody by Vernon County Sheriff’s Office and Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. Vernon County Sheriff’s Office notes Meboe was also wanted by the Department of Corrections.

Meboe was taken to the Vernon County Detention Center. Charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney.

