2 men arrested for stealing 57 watermelons, sheriff’s office says

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez...
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said Erick Vasquez (bottom), 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro (top), 30, were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field.(Merced County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERCED, Calif. (Gray News) – Two men in California were arrested for stealing 57 watermelons from a field Monday evening, according to officials.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a property for a report of trespassing. When they arrived, they spoke to a man who said that people were stealing watermelons from his field.

Deputies said they witnessed a car leaving the field and were able to stop the vehicle. Deputies found 57 watermelons in the backseat and trunk of the car.

The sheriff’s office said Erick Vasquez, 23, and Brayan Vasquez Buenrostro, 30, were arrested.

According to jail records, the two face numerous charges related to the incident, including felony grand theft of fruit.

The watermelons were returned to the victim.

