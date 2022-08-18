Bangor School District Board of Education votes to move forward with referendum question

BANGOR, Wis. (WEAU) -At its Aug. 17 meeting, the Bangor School District Board of Education voted to place a capital, or facilities, referendum on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot.

According to the media release from the Bangor School District, if approved by voters, the referendum will address significant needs in the District in which the District says they can’t address within their annual budget. The proposed referendum focuses on “addressing educational and deferred maintenance priorities across the District, with remodel and addition projects proposed at the Elementary School, Middle/High School and Old School Gym.”

The Bangor School District says in their media release the Board of Education has established a comprehensive plan. The Board of Education is asking voters to approve a $24 million capital referendum. The Bangor School District says in their media release, approval of this capital referendum would result in an annual estimated tax increase of $60, $5 per month, for every $100,000 of property value. The capital referendum seeks to address both educational and infrastructure needs across the District.

“The School Board, staff and community worked to create a plan that would address prioritized needs and also extend the life of our buildings and continue to ensure that our facilities are something for our community to be proud of – an important investment in the District for today and the future,” David Brokopp, District Superintendent, said.

