Best states to live in: Massachusetts, New Jersey and New York, report finds

WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.
WalletHub ranks Massachusetts as the top overall state to call home in 2022.(Sean Pavone via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Are you looking for a new place to call home? Many people have relocated during the current pandemic.

But a lot goes into selecting a new place, especially if that location is in another state.

WalletHub compiled a list ranking the best states to live in this year.

The personal finance website compared 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. Those categories included the cost of living, job opportunities, education quality and safety.

According to WalletHub, Massachusetts was the No. 1 overall state, closely followed by New Jersey and New York. Idaho and Virginia rounded out the report’s top five.

Adam McCann, a financial writer with WalletHub, shared that Mississippi was ranked the lowest on the report, coming in at No. 50 overall. Alaska, Louisiana, Arkansas and New Mexico rounded out the bottom five states.

Some other key findings in the report were Iowa and Nebraska had the lowest housing costs in the country, while California and Hawaii had some of the highest prices.

Maine was found to have the fewest violent crimes per 1,000 residents. New Hampshire had the lowest share of residents living in poverty, while South Dakota was said to have the shortest average commute time.

The entire WalletHub report can be found here.

Source: WalletHub

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date

Latest News

This photo provided by KION-TV shows multiple agencies responding to Watsonville Municipal...
Officials: At least 2 die after planes collide in California
According to a media release from the City of Onalaska, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at a...
City of Onalaska names Interim City Administrator
Border patrol officers uncovered meth and fentanyl hidden inside the laundry basket of a woman...
Border Patrol: Woman crossing border attempts to smuggle meth, fentanyl in laundry basket
According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around...
No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
3 charged in 2018 killing of Boston gangster Whitey Bulger