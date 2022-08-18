Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to hold groundbreaking on new site

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, is set to break ground on a new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Rice Lake, Wis.

According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the site located on the northeast corner North Highway 53 and South Access Road/Highway O in Rice Lake.

CVOSM says in their media release the site will be home to CedarCrest Surgery Center, LLC, and a new clinic for CVOSM and other physicians. CVOSM says the facility, which will exceed 30,000 square feet, will serve patients with a “variety of musculoskeletal disorders, and all CVOSM’s sub-specialists will have clinic and perform procedures in the new facility.”

“We recognize that healthcare is too expensive. In Barron County alone, many people are forced to leave the community to access high quality, lower cost care,” Dr. Troy Berg, M.D., CVOSM’s President, said. “It’s our goal to change that. By expanding access to services in the community, we believe we can provide high quality, affordable care, and keep people close to family and friends, which will be of great benefit to everyone.”

“A team of really talented people turned this vision into reality,” Mike Lipomi, SMP’s CEO, said. “Our general contractor, Market & Johnson, will transform the architect’s designs and drawings and bring this building to life. Our architect, BWBR, has done a great job designing a site that will be uniquely ‘Rice Lake’.”

The site is anticipated to open in summer 2023.

