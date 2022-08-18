Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine to hold groundbreaking on new site

According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held...
According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.at the site located on the northeast corner North Highway 53 and South Access Road/Highway O in Rice Lake.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICE LAKE, Wis. (WEAU) -Chippewa Valley Orthopedics and Sports Medicine and its partner, Surgical Management Professionals, is set to break ground on a new clinic and ambulatory surgery center in Rice Lake, Wis.

According to a media release from CVOSM, a groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled to be held Monday, Aug. 22, 2022 from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. at the site located on the northeast corner North Highway 53 and South Access Road/Highway O in Rice Lake.

CVOSM says in their media release the site will be home to CedarCrest Surgery Center, LLC, and a new clinic for CVOSM and other physicians. CVOSM says the facility, which will exceed 30,000 square feet, will serve patients with a “variety of musculoskeletal disorders, and all CVOSM’s sub-specialists will have clinic and perform procedures in the new facility.”

“We recognize that healthcare is too expensive. In Barron County alone, many people are forced to leave the community to access high quality, lower cost care,” Dr. Troy Berg, M.D., CVOSM’s President, said. “It’s our goal to change that. By expanding access to services in the community, we believe we can provide high quality, affordable care, and keep people close to family and friends, which will be of great benefit to everyone.”

“A team of really talented people turned this vision into reality,” Mike Lipomi, SMP’s CEO, said. “Our general contractor, Market & Johnson, will transform the architect’s designs and drawings and bring this building to life. Our architect, BWBR, has done a great job designing a site that will be uniquely ‘Rice Lake’.”

The site is anticipated to open in summer 2023.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

The La Crosse County Jail (Source: La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital
According to a media release from Hy-Vee, Inc. there is no appointment or prescription...
Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations now offering flu shots
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/18/22)
Over 300 employees are being laid off between July and October at the St. Croix Meadows facility.
Phillips-Medisize in Hudson in process of laying off hundreds