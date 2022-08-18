Cop on a Rooftop event to support Special Olympics Wisconsin

The 10th Annual Cop on a Rooftop event with Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing the tradition of...
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Don’t be alarmed if you see police officers during your coffee run Friday morning.

The 10th Annual Cop on a Rooftop event with Dunkin’ Donuts is continuing the tradition of raising funds and spreading awareness for Special Olympics Wisconsin Friday morning. Local law enforcement and Special Olympic athletes will be staked out on Dunkin’ Donuts rooftops across Wisconsin, including the Hastings Way and Clairemont Avenue locations in Eau Claire.

Between 5:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Friday, anyone who makes a donation to support to Special Olympics at will receive a free donut. Donations more than $10 will include a free coffee.

Additional information can be found on the Special Olympics Wisconsin website.

