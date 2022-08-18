Dunn County man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A Dunn County man is sentenced to federal prison time for trafficking meth, according to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

42-year-old Adam Beliveau of Downing was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison in U.S. District Court, Western District of Wisconsin by Judge William M. Conley.

Beliveau, who pleaded guilty to the charge on April 19, was charged with possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.

According to a release from the Department of Justice, law enforcement officials said that Beliveau lived in Downing with his girlfriend and her parents. Beliveau’s girlfriend’s parents called law enforcement about a package that had been shipped from California to their residence in September of 2020. The package had four pounds of meth inside of it. In November of 2020, law enforcement arrested Beliveau in a convenience store parking lot and found 1,163 grams of meth in his vehicle. They also found about $30,000 on Beliveau. On the same day as the arrest, law enforcement searched Beliveau’s home after being granted a search warrant and found large amounts of heroin, fentanyl, THC, firearms and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Judge Conley noted Beliveau’s criminal history and status in Minnesota as being under supervision for a drug trafficking charge at the time he was arrested in Wisconsin in determining the prison sentence.

Beliveau faces active felony charges in St. Croix County for burglary, theft, and possession with intent to distribute meth and cocaine. He also has an active felony case in Eau Claire County for delivery of meth, according to online court records.

The Department of Justice said the charges were brought as a result of a joint investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration, West Central Drug Task Force, Eau Claire County DA’s Office, St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office and Baldwin Police Department.

