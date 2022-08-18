Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Gov. Tony Evers...
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Gov. Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott and Cornell.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.

Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 22.

The media release from Wis. DOT says the bridge was built in 1987 and needs maintenance to extend its service life. Wis. DOT says they plan to:

  • Replace the deck.
  • Replace the girder on the eastern side of the bridge.
  • Replace guardrail.
  • Replace the concrete approach slabs on either side of the bridge.

Wis DOT. says in their media release during construction, WIS 27 “will remain open to one lane of traffic controlled by flagging and temporary signals.”

Construction is anticipated to be done in early Nov., pending weather.

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here and the project’s 511 website here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says

Latest News

algae
Algae Bloom Closes Lake Altoona Beach
rs
Reboot Social Prepares to Open
m2e
Meet to Eat Fundraiser Across Western Wisconsin
The Open Door Clinic offers free health care to people who aren’t able to afford a traditional...
Meet to Eat fundraiser across Western Wis.