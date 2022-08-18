Evers approves bridge rehabilitation project in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A bridge rehabilitation project is set to soon be underway in Chippewa County.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Governor Tony Evers has signed a $686,635 million contract with prime contractor Pheifer Bros. Construction Co. of Neenah for a rehabilitation project in Chippewa County on the Wisconsin Highway 27 bridge over Big Drywood Creek between Cadott, Wis. and Cornell, Wis.

Construction is scheduled to begin Aug. 22.

The media release from Wis. DOT says the bridge was built in 1987 and needs maintenance to extend its service life. Wis. DOT says they plan to:

Replace the deck.

Replace the girder on the eastern side of the bridge.

Replace guardrail.

Replace the concrete approach slabs on either side of the bridge.

Wis DOT. says in their media release during construction, WIS 27 “will remain open to one lane of traffic controlled by flagging and temporary signals.”

Construction is anticipated to be done in early Nov., pending weather.

For more information you can visit the region’s 511 website here and the project’s 511 website here.

