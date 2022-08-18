GOP questions delays at Evers’ licensing agency

Wisconsin Statehouse
Wisconsin Statehouse(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican lawmakers are raising questions about why the state Department of Safety and Professional Services is taking weeks to issue licenses.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday that the average wait time for professional licenses is currently 45 days. That’s down from almost 80 days in 2021, but Republicans are still criticizing Gov. Tony Evers for allowing such lengthy delays as the November elections approach.

They say the delays are an example of Evers’ failed leadership. Republican Sen. Alberta Darling says the backlog is similar to the Department of Workforce Development’s delays in getting unemployment benefits distributed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evers’ administration has countered that GOP legislators haven’t given the department enough money to run efficiently. Mike Tierney, the administration’s legislative liaison with the agency, says lawmakers have diverted money from DSPS to the state’s general fund, preventing the department from hiring more staff and updating outdated systems. He said six people are tasked with handling as many as 4,400 calls per week.

DSPS Secretary Dawn Crim, an Evers appointee who was confirmed by the state Senate, left the agency on Aug. 1 without explanation. Dan Hereth, the department’s assistant deputy secretary, has taken over.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
Cody Hase
Barron County man sentenced for 2020 homicide by vehicle
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date

Latest News

Over 300 employees are being laid off between July and October at the St. Croix Meadows facility.
Phillips-Medisize in Hudson in process of laying off hundreds
42-year-old Adam Beliveau of Downing was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison.
Dunn County man sentenced to federal prison for trafficking meth
Republicans block Evers spending plan for opioid settlement
FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addressed...
Post-Roe differences surface in GOP over new abortion rules