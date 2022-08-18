Mayo Clinic, ISG gathering input about enhancing neighborhoods around new hospital

Mayo Clinic La Crosse hospital construction
By Alex Loroff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Mayo Clinic Health System is hoping its new La Crosse hospital will enhance the surrounding neighborhoods.

After breaking ground in April, construction is well underway on the six-floor, 70-bed hospital that represents the largest construction project in the history of Mayo Clinic.

Along with improving health care in the Coulee Region, Mayo Clinic Community Engagement Director Jennifer Livingston believes the facility will enrich the homes and businesses in the same area.

“We’ve talked about it being sort of a beating heart of this area, of this community,” Livingston expressed. “It’s our biggest dream that down the road we can continue to lift up this area of the city.”

Livingston says Mayo Clinic is trying to develop a vision of what the neighborhoods around the hospital could look like, so it’s enlisting the help of architectural, engineering, and planning firm ISG.

The company hosted a public input session at Lincoln Middle School on Wednesday to speak with community members about how they would like to see their neighborhoods grow.

“What better time than now to start talking to the community and figuring out what do people want to see in the future,” ISG Practice Group Leader Will Kratt said. “How can things like the hospital be leveraged into a better quality of life.”

Homeowners around Mayo Clinic say they want that higher quality of life to include more local grocery options and better housing.

The goal for Kratt is to garner enough feedback to provide to stakeholders that can act on the ideas.

“The hope is that it’s some kind of documentation, gathering of data and input, that really anybody can use,” Kratt explained. “The City could use it, neighborhood associations, Mayo Clinic Health System.”

While Mayo Clinic has no additional development plans in the short-term, Livingston agrees that the suggestions from the community could help shape future projects.

“Before anything comes to the table, we really want to listen to what our neighbors, and our fellow organizations and businesses, really dream about,” Livingston added.

ISG is planning to hold more community input sessions over the coming months, and Kratt also encourages the public to offer their feedback online.

The new hospital is on pace to finish construction in late 2024.

