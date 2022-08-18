Meet to Eat fundraiser across Western Wis.

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Eight restaurants are taking part in a fundraiser Thursday night.

Harms Way Bar & Grill, Frog Hop, Lucy’s Delicatessen, Old Abe’s Supper Club, River Inn, The Sandbar & Grill, Xpeditions Coffee Company, and Z’s Restaurant are helping out the Open Door Clinic in Chippewa Falls with its annual Meet to Eat fundraiser.

The Open Door Clinic offers free health care to people who aren’t able to afford a traditional clinic. 25 percent of all bills from these restaurants will go towards helping the free clinic keep it’s doors open.

“We try to raise money for people who can’t afford health care and those that are too poor to 100% under poverty level. And so we serve approximately between five to 12 to 15 patients a week,” Diane Koss with Open Door Clinic, said.

There are also prizes donated from local businesses you can win. You can enter your name into a drawing at any of the participating restaurants.

