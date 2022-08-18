Michels, Roth campaign in Onalaska

By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican Gubernatorial Nominee, Tim Michels, made a stop in Onalaska Wednesday night.

Joined by his running mate, State Senator Roger Roth, the two came together at state GOP Unity Event. It’s one of several they’ve been going to across the state since Republican voters chose them to help lead the party’s fall ticket.

They face incumbent Democratic Governor, Tony Evers, and his running mate, State Representative Sara Rodriguez.

Speaking Wednesday night, Michels says his top priority in office would be putting Wisconsinites to work.

“My number one priority that will exist in my heart, and I give you my pledge from my very first day in office to my very last day in office, whether it’s four years later or eight years later, is jobs in the economy. This is a great state. People are so good at building things with their hands. 70% of our jobs are people that roll up their sleeves and go to work every day and get dirt under their fingernails,” Michels said.

In response to Michels’ visit, Evers’ Campaign Press Secretary, Kayla Anderson, says in part quote, “Governor Evers is doing the right thing for Wisconsin, and he will continue to bring people together and work to address rising costs, help small businesses, expand high-speed internet and clean water, and give our kids the education they need to thrive.”

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
Tim Caine suffered a broken collarbone, scapula and ribs, along with a collapsed lung, in the...
Wife learns of husband’s motorcycle crash instantly with app
According to a media release from Augusta Police Department, on Aug. 3 at 2:56 p.m. Augusta...
Authorities arrest man after traffic stop in Augusta
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student

Latest News

Partnership Brings In-Home Care to WI
Partnership Brings In-Home Care to WI
Michels, Roth Campaign in Onalaska
Michels, Roth Campaign in Onalaska
WAGNER TAILS: Tucker and Pickles
This drill is an effort to better prepare first responders in the event of an airplane mass...
Airport disaster drill at CVRA