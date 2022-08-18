Michels, Roth campaign in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -Republican Gubernatorial Nominee, Tim Michels, made a stop in Onalaska Wednesday night.

Joined by his running mate, State Senator Roger Roth, the two came together at state GOP Unity Event. It’s one of several they’ve been going to across the state since Republican voters chose them to help lead the party’s fall ticket.

They face incumbent Democratic Governor, Tony Evers, and his running mate, State Representative Sara Rodriguez.

Speaking Wednesday night, Michels says his top priority in office would be putting Wisconsinites to work.

“My number one priority that will exist in my heart, and I give you my pledge from my very first day in office to my very last day in office, whether it’s four years later or eight years later, is jobs in the economy. This is a great state. People are so good at building things with their hands. 70% of our jobs are people that roll up their sleeves and go to work every day and get dirt under their fingernails,” Michels said.

In response to Michels’ visit, Evers’ Campaign Press Secretary, Kayla Anderson, says in part quote, “Governor Evers is doing the right thing for Wisconsin, and he will continue to bring people together and work to address rising costs, help small businesses, expand high-speed internet and clean water, and give our kids the education they need to thrive.”

