Phillips-Medisize in Hudson in process of laying off hundreds

Over 300 employees are being laid off between July and October at the St. Croix Meadows facility.(WCAX)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - Phillips-Medisize is in the process of laying off hundreds of workers in its St. Croix Meadows facility in Hudson.

Citing “an unforeseeable change in Phillips’ business circumstances,” the company said that it already permanently laid off 96 workers on July 12 and planned to permanently lay off approximately 225 more employees between July 12 and October 12.

In a letter to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in July, the company said that it did not know if the total number of employees being laid off would exceed 25% of the facility’s total workers, but wrote that the letter served as notice of a possible mass layoff event. Phillips cited an unexpected loss in production when a major customer told the company they were requesting “a substantial reduction” in their demand, which triggered the layoffs.

The letter stated that because of the change in business circumstances beyond the company’s control, they were not able to give 60 days’ notice to all affected employees, but would give as much notice as possible. Phillips also said they are sharing lists of open positions within the company to laid off employees.

