The Reboot Social is ready to open after facing delays

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A new arcade bar in downtown Eau Claire is almost ready to open its doors after a few setbacks.

The Reboot Social is a new arcade bar that will be opening Labor Day weekend. Co-owner, Ian Prock, said it will be full of entertainment.

“It’s three different stories, mostly the main level and the basement,” Prock said. “Two bars, a full kitchen, arcades, bowling, there’s quite a bit to do here.”

The idea for the arcade bar came from Co-owner, Ryan Warffuel, who then brought the idea to his friends.

“About five years ago or so in my travels, I came across an arcade bar and I grew up playing arcade games as a kid so, really hit nostalgia, really drew my interest, so I went and checked it out and thought it was the greatest thing ever,” Warffuel said.

Warffuel said his main inspiration behind bringing the Reboot Social to life was the passion he had for arcade games as a kid.

“Definitely started playing video games, arcade games as a kid,” Warffuel said. “There used to be several different arcades here in town that you would go and play at when you were a kid, if you were lucky enough to spend a few bucks.”

The four owners originally planned to open up Reboot Social in May, but they hit a bump in the road.

“Every single thing that we had to order was delayed, backlogged, couldn’t get shipping, lead times were delayed,” Co-owner, Charlee Markquart, said. “This was not a super easy time to do a renovation.”

Despite delays, the owners are almost ready to open the doors.

“Construction-wise we should be wrapped up here in a week or so,” Prock said. “We have furniture coming in today, we have orientation and training starting next week, and we are opening on Sept. 2nd.”

Everyone is welcome to check out the Reboot Social, however, when the clock strikes 8 p.m. some people will need to head home.

“We open at 11 a.m. and we will be open until 11 p.m.,” Prock said. “It is all ages until 8 p.m. at night, then it’s 21 plus.”

The Reboot Social is located at 220 South Barstow Street in downtown Eau Claire.

