WAGNER TAILS: Tucker and Pickles

By Danielle Wagner
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Tucker is described as a gentle giant by staff members at the Chippewa Humane Association. He’s a coonhound mix who should do well in a home with other dogs.

This five-year-old was surrendered to the shelter after his owners could no longer care for him. Tucker is described as a happy, funny and playful boy.

He does have some allergies, and he will likely need to be on a sensitive skin diet. This big boy has a lot of love to give. Click HERE for the application.

Pickles is the Buffalo County Humane Association’s current record holder for longest time in quarantine. He arrived at the shelter in January with a bite wound on his leg.

Since volunteers didn’t know what bit him, or if he had been vaccinated for rabies - Pickles received a mandatory six month quarantine. Luckily, he was able to serve out his quarantine at a foster mom’s house.

Pickles is free from quarantine and he ready to find his forever home. His foster mom says he loves playing and snuggling. Pickles would do great in a home where he can nap in the windows and cuddle with his person. Click HERE for a link to the application.

