WAGNER TAILS: Tucker and Pickles

CHIPPEWA AND BUFFALO COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Tucker is described as a gentle giant by staff members at the Chippewa Humane Association. He’s a coonhound mix who should do well in a home with other dogs.

This five-year-old was surrendered to the shelter after his owners could no longer care for him. Tucker is described as a happy, funny and playful boy.

He does have some allergies, and he will likely need to be on a sensitive skin diet. This big boy has a lot of love to give. Click HERE for the application.

--

Pickles is the Buffalo County Humane Association’s current record holder for longest time in quarantine. He arrived at the shelter in January with a bite wound on his leg.

Since volunteers didn’t know what bit him, or if he had been vaccinated for rabies - Pickles received a mandatory six month quarantine. Luckily, he was able to serve out his quarantine at a foster mom’s house.

Pickles is free from quarantine and he ready to find his forever home. His foster mom says he loves playing and snuggling. Pickles would do great in a home where he can nap in the windows and cuddle with his person. Click HERE for a link to the application.

