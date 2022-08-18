Wisconsin adds almost 20,000 jobs in July

More people are looking for side hustles or second jobs as inflation drives up costs.(WBRC)
By Elizabeth Karnowski
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) preliminary employment estimates for the month of July 2022 reported Wisconsin added 10,000 private-sector jobs and 9,900 total nonfarm jobs.

The report also indicated the state’s unemployment rate was 3% in July.

Over the year 2022, the state has added 40,100 private-sector jobs and 36,300 total nonfarm jobs. Wisconsin’s unemployment rate number for July is near historic lows, and the labor force participation rate declined 0.2% from June to July.

Department of Workforce Development (DWD) Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the report released Thursday shows Wisconsin employers continue to have jobs available with well-paying career opportunities.

Click here for the full report.

