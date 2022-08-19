EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -More than 40 Dunkin’ Donuts locations across Wisconsin took part in the 10th annual Cop on a Rooftop Friday.

Dunkin’ and area police officers and law enforcement continued the incredible tradition of raising funds and awareness to support Special Olympics Wisconsin. Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also got a free coffee.

Funds raised go directly back to the athletes, providing opportunities to participate in a variety of sports programming.

“Today we’re here with some police officers from the Chippewa Valley area and we are joining with Special Olympics to raise money. All donations go directly to them, throughout the big day we get to see the community interact with the officers raise money for a great cause,” Katelyn Willliams, Dunkin’ Store Manager, said.

“Law enforcement has had a long tradition partnering with Special Olympics and raising money for them and just being a part of Special Olympics in general. Getting out here is a great opportunity, to get out here with our other agencies that are around here and just raise as money as we can for them,” Josh Miller with Eau Claire Police Department, said.

Over the past nine years of the event, Cop on a Rooftop has raised more than $430,000 for Special Olympics.

