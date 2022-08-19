Algae bloom has closed down Lake Altoona Beach for over 40 days

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The beach season is almost over and the Lake Altoona Beach has been closed now for 41 days as of this week.

It’s the most days so far in the beach’s history, with the last record being at 28 days.

“That’s more than half of the summer season we have lost,” said Michelle Skinner who chairs the Lake Altoona board.

She adds that it’s been an ongoing problem.

“And I thought people need to be aware of this… the DNR should be aware of this.”

The department of natural resources say algae is common.

“The chances of finding it in any water body ever are very, very high. What happens, though, in some systems is that there can be an influx of nutrients that cause what is called an algae bloom or to it as an algae bloom,” said Madline Magee, who is with the Department of Natural Resources and manager for the BEACH program.

It’s a program that monitors water for levels of bacteria and algae.

“It’s been a bad summer for algae blooms… people who have lived here for decades say this the worst they have ever seen it,” said Skinner about this years algae bloom.

Magee adds that weather conditions such as heat and rain can also factor in to what spreads the algae.

This kind of algae however comes with its set of health risks.

“If you ingest or inhale some of the water that has the toxins in it, you can get sometimes like vomiting and diarrhea… dizziness, things like that,” said Magee

The Wisconsin Health Department does have its criteria to close a beach down.

“So we only close the beach if there are either elevated levels of bacteria or if there’s a visible harmful algae bloom that we can visually see from the water… when field measurements suggest elevated levels of toxins,” said Tristan Faust, a chemist and microbiologist for the Department of Health.

The beach closure of the beach also comes with it’s economic drawbacks.

“I know parks and forest department are talking about layoffs… they don’t need people here if the beach is closed,” said Skinner about the situation. “People who are buying gasoline, filling up their coolers with food and drink... they’re not bring their dollars here.”

While swimming from the beach is strictly prohibited, getting your boat on the water is allowed.

And it’s unclear when the beach will re-open.

In the meantime it leaves you with one less option to down cool for the remainder of this summer.

There is a piece of advice when figuring out if you should dip in after the season is over.

“When in doubt stay out,” said Faust.

Health experts say it’s important to remember to wash your hands before you eat and to shower when you get home.

You should also keep a close eye on small children and pets.

