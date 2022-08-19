ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire.

There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having themes and custom designs. There will also be semi-drag racing, and new in 2022 - the AFTERSHOCK Jet Truck.

The show kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday at Rock Falls Raceway and a night parade down the racetrack with the trucks starts at 9 p.m.

Gates open at 9:30 am Saturday.

Admission is $12 if purchased in advanced and $14 at the gate. For more information, click here.

