The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley

The annual show is back in the Chippewa Valley and is being held at Rock Falls Raceway.
The annual show is back in the Chippewa Valley and is being held at Rock Falls Raceway.(WEAU)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Big Rig Truck Show returns to the Chippewa Valley. The show is on August 19th and August 20th at the Rock Falls Raceway just outside of Eau Claire.

There will be trucks of all sizes from all over the Midwest with some even having themes and custom designs. There will also be semi-drag racing, and new in 2022 - the AFTERSHOCK Jet Truck.

The show kicks off at 2 p.m. Friday at Rock Falls Raceway and a night parade down the racetrack with the trucks starts at 9 p.m.

Gates open at 9:30 am Saturday.

Admission is $12 if purchased in advanced and $14 at the gate. For more information, click here.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date
Easton Oliverson, a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah, suffered a serious...
Boy hurt in fall at Little League World Series alert, walks

Latest News

Big Rig Truck Show Live Hit 3
Big Rig Truck Show Live Hit 3 - 8/19/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 8/19/2022
AG Chat with Bob Bosold - 8/19/2022
Big Rig Truck Show Live Hit 1
Big Rig Truck Show Live Hit 1 - 8/19/2022
Big Rig Truck Show Live Hit 2
Big Rig Truck Show Live Hit 2 - 8/19/2022