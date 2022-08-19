City of Onalaska names Interim City Administrator

ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) -The City of Onalaska has named an Interim City Administrator.

According to a media release from the City of Onalaska, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at a Special Common Council meeting, the Onalaska Common Council voted to appoint City Attorney, Amanda Jackson, as Interim City Administrator.

Jackson currently serves as the City Attorney.

“She is a skilled professional able to bridge the gap while we redefine options for a permanent solution in better utilizing our City Administrator’s role,” Common Council President, Diane Wulf, said.

The City of Onalaska says Jackson will continue to serve as the City Attorney while serving as Interim City Administrator.

