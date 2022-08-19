Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire County increases from a low level of COVID-19 activity to a medium level of activity.

The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this week. That’s an increase of 14 cases since last week. Five more people living in Eau Claire County are hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications.

Additionally, Monroe County Health Department in a media release says Monroe County is now experiencing a high COVID-19 Community Level, and urges every resident to take critical steps to protect their health and the health of the community.

To learn more about the CDC’s community levels you can visit the CDC website.

