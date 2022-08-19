Four Wisconsin producers recall lard

Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) announced four Wisconsin producers are recalling lard sold in their stores.

The DATCP says evidence collected during routine inspections found the lard wasn’t produced under the appropriate safety plan, so there’s a reasonable probability the product could seriously affect a person’s health.

The stores, listed alphabetically, are:

  • Amery Meat Market (Amery, Wis.) - 1.5 to 1.75 pound containers with package code 22068
  • Eastman Locker (Eastman, Wis.) - Rendered lard in 1-pound tubs sold before August 9, 2022
  • Gunderson’s Food Service (Mondovi, Wis.) - Rendered lard in 4-pound tubs produced on September 14, 2021
  • Weber’s Processing Plant (Cuba City, Wis.) - Lard in 5- and 10-pound tubs sold before August 5, 2022

People are advised to throw away the product.

No illnesses have been reported. Anyone who has signs or symptoms of a foodborne illness should contact their doctor.

