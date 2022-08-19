Golf Outing benefits Boys & Girls Club

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Golfers hit the links in the Chippewa Valley Friday for a good cause.

F-45 Training, which is a fitness facility in Eau Claire, hosted a golf outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. After raising nearly $10,000 last year, Friday’s event was sold out.

One of the Owners of F-45 Training says it was an easy choice to support the Boys & Girls Club.

“At the end of the day, kids are our future and so I think invest in them and their lives and their future to better us all,” Taylor Burger, F45 Training Co-Owner, said.

Nearly 120 golfers signed up to play.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.