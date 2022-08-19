Golf Outing benefits Boys & Girls Club

The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Golfers hit the links in the Chippewa Valley Friday for a good cause.

F-45 Training, which is a fitness facility in Eau Claire, hosted a golf outing at Hickory Hills Golf Course. The event benefits the Boys & Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley. After raising nearly $10,000 last year, Friday’s event was sold out.

One of the Owners of F-45 Training says it was an easy choice to support the Boys & Girls Club.

“At the end of the day, kids are our future and so I think invest in them and their lives and their future to better us all,” Taylor Burger, F45 Training Co-Owner, said.

Nearly 120 golfers signed up to play.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
A man was found pinned under his ATV Thursday evening in the Town of Ettrick.
Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
The La Crosse County Jail (Source: La Crosse County Sheriff's Office)
La Crosse County Jail inmate dies in hospital

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/19/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ 4 (8/19/22)
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department reports 171 cases of COVID in the County this...
Eau Claire, Monroe Counties see increase in level of COVID-19 activity
UW Health welcomes new facility dog, Cola, the the American Family Children's Hospital.
A new comfort dog comes to American Family Children’s Hospital
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/19/22)