La Crosse County Board approves further study of childcare needs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - The La Crosse County Board of Supervisors is taking a deeper dive into the childcare difficulties being experienced in the Coulee Region.

Last month, a group of La Crosse County childcare providers presented a proposal to the County Board which aimed to build up their workforce.

The plan called for nearly $3 million from the county’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act funding to be put towards such initiatives as stipends to support higher wages, accreditation support to increase quality rating, and the development of new training models to help untapped demographics such as high school students, retirees, and single parents become certified child care workers.

However, the plan that was laid out directly to the County Board did not line up with the paperwork that was sent later on.

“At that time, the workgroup that had presented this proposal had not seen the budget at all,” Sprout Childcare co-owner Sherry Picha recalled. “A few days after we had given that proposal, we had looked at the budget and noticed that the in-person proposal that we had given, that we had voiced, did not match the budget.”

Picha adds extra items were put into the budget without the consent of the full childcare workgroup, resulting in a separate proposal being sent to the County Board that matched what was presented.

Due to the confusion of the multiple proposals, and the disconnect among the childcare providers, the County Board is deciding not to fund any specific plan until a larger study on childcare is conducted.

Thursday night, the board approved a resolution for an independent review of all current childcare proposals, which includes a Neighborhood Child Care Model pitched by the School District of La Crosse this past spring.

The initial resolution stated there would be a Request for Information to try and seek a qualified individual or entity to study the plans, but a last minute amendment immediately appointed the county’s UW Extension to lead the review process.

While Picha is in favor of the study, she would prefer to see a different lead organization.

“The UW Extension has been involved in this process before,” Picha explained. “They had given input on the very first proposal that the Executive Committee had sent through, through the School District, so there’s some confusion there now.”

Overall, Picha hopes the local childcare providers will continue to be heard as the county decides how best to address childcare difficulties.

The County Board’s Executive Committee will monitor the study, and will provide reports to the County Board on an as-needed basis.

