Man killed in ATV accident

An elderly man was found pinned under his ATV in Trempealeau County.
(WLUC)
By Leeann Stapleton
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Town of Ettrick, Wis. (WEAU) -

One man has died after an ATV crash in Trempealeau County.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the Town of Ettrick just before 6:30 Thursday night for a report of a missing man who had not returned home since Wednesday.

The elderly man was expected to be checking on hunting land near Lindberg Lane.

Deputies searched the area and found the man pinned under his ATV. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputies say it appears he hit an embankment before it rolled.

The victim’s name has not been released yet, as family members are still being notified.

