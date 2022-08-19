No injuries after 3-vehicle crash in Pepin County, WSP squad damaged

According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff's Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 AM the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury 3- vehicle crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 7:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PEPIN COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -No injuries are reported after a three-vehicle crash in Pepin County Thursday.

According to a media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, on Aug. 18, 2022, around 11:43 AM the Pepin County Dispatch center received a report of a non-injury, three- vehicle, crash on US Highway 10 at the intersection of County Road P, involving a squad car from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says in their media release Deputies arrived on the scene and learned that a SUV, driven by 16-year-old Cadence Bauer, of Durand, Wis. was stopped to make a left-hand turn off U.S. Hwy 10 on County Highway P waiting for eastbound traffic to clear. A truck driven by 45-year-old Bradlee Holmstadt, of Plum City, Wis. was westbound on U.S. Highway 10 and failed to realize the Bauer vehicle was turning and hit the right rear of the Bauer vehicle. The Holmstadt vehicle then hit a Wisconsin State Patrol SUV squad that was active, with emergency lights operating, in the operation of a traffic stop.

The media release from Pepin County Sheriff’s Office says the Wisconsin State Patrol Lieutenant was not inside the squad at the time of the crash. All three vehicles sustained “significant damage.”

Assisting the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Durand Police Department and Durand City/Rural Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

