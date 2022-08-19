Prestige Auto donates $12,700 to veterans’ charities

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A $12,700 donation is made by Prestige Auto to several local charities supporting veterans.

The car dealership held an event Thursday afternoon to hand out checks to multiple organizations. During the month of July, $100 from each vehicle sold went towards the donation. This is the 9th year Prestige Auto has organized the fundraiser.

Prestige Auto Owner, Dan Mattoon, says he’s excited to give back to those who have sacrificed so much.

“It’s pretty exciting for me, I never was in the military, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t help the folks that have been in the military and have been struggling with certain issues, coming back from service and being deployed around the world. Like I said, I’m so excited to be able to help these folks because they deserve it and they need it,” Mattoon said.

Mattoon says during the last nine years, Prestige Auto has donated more than $133,000 in support of local veterans.

