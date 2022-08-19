Prestige Auto donates $12,700 to veterans’ charities

The car dealership held an event Thursday afternoon to hand out checks to multiple...
The car dealership held an event Thursday afternoon to hand out checks to multiple organizations. During the month of July, $100 from each vehicle sold went towards the donation.(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A $12,700 donation is made by Prestige Auto to several local charities supporting veterans.

The car dealership held an event Thursday afternoon to hand out checks to multiple organizations. During the month of July, $100 from each vehicle sold went towards the donation. This is the 9th year Prestige Auto has organized the fundraiser.

Prestige Auto Owner, Dan Mattoon, says he’s excited to give back to those who have sacrificed so much.

“It’s pretty exciting for me, I never was in the military, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t help the folks that have been in the military and have been struggling with certain issues, coming back from service and being deployed around the world. Like I said, I’m so excited to be able to help these folks because they deserve it and they need it,” Mattoon said.

Mattoon says during the last nine years, Prestige Auto has donated more than $133,000 in support of local veterans.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date

Latest News

SportScene 13 8/18/2022
Somerset honors long time coach
SportScene12 for 8-18
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/18/2022 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/18/2022 10 p.m.
vets
Prestige Auto Donates $12,700 to Veterans' Charities
Chippewa Humane Golf Classic
Registration open for Chippewa Humane Assoc. Golf Classic