Registration open for Chippewa Humane Assoc. Golf Classic

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - You can hit the golf course and help support a local pet shelter. The Chippewa Humane Association Golf Classic is scheduled for September 25 at Lake Wissota Golf.

September 15 is the deadline to sign-up. Register before September 1st for early bird pricing, which is $100 per golfer or $400 per team. Tickets include 18 holes with a cart and dinner to follow. Dinner only tickets are also available. All proceeds will benefit the Chippewa Humane Association. Email Nick Goeman to register for the event.

CHA is still looking to add sponsors for this event. Sponsorships include 4 passes to the event, T Box signage and advertising before and during the Event.

If you’re interested in becoming a sponsor, please reach out to Nick Goeman for more details. Volunteers are also needed. Email Chippewa Humane, if you’re interested.

Chippewa Humane Golf Classic (Chippewa Humane Association)

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.