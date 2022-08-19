SportScene12 for 8-18

Somerset honors long time coach
Somerset honors long time coach(WEAU)
By Justus Cleveland
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week 1 of Prep Football kicks off with Chippewa Falls vs Holmen, Menomonie vs Rice Lake, Hudson vs. Marshfield, River Falls vs Wisconsin Rapids (Lincoln), and Elk Mound vs Spooner. Somerset High honors their deceased Head Coach, Bruce Larson. 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth takes on West Fargo. Green Bay preseason previews and Brewers take on the Dodgers.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
31-year-old Nicholas Bergeron of Strum is charged with sexual assault of a child younger than 16.
Former Osseo-Fairchild High School teacher accused of inappropriately touching former student
Richard Dujardin, 77, and his wife, Rosemarie Dujardin, were vacationing in Milwaukee when the...
Man dies after drawbridge raised while he was walking across
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date

Latest News

SportScene 13 8/18/2022
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/18/2022 10 p.m.
SkyWarn 13 Forecast 8/18/2022 10 p.m.
vets
Prestige Auto Donates $12,700 to Veterans' Charities
Chippewa Humane Golf Classic
Registration open for Chippewa Humane Assoc. Golf Classic