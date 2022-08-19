SportScene12 for 8-18

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Week 1 of Prep Football kicks off with Chippewa Falls vs Holmen, Menomonie vs Rice Lake, Hudson vs. Marshfield, River Falls vs Wisconsin Rapids (Lincoln), and Elk Mound vs Spooner. Somerset High honors their deceased Head Coach, Bruce Larson. 14U Eau Claire Babe Ruth takes on West Fargo. Green Bay preseason previews and Brewers take on the Dodgers.

