With the football season underway, many parents can get worried about their child’s safety on the field

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s that time of the year again, athletes put on their gear ready for battle, and parents cheer on with their child’s safety in mind.

It’s also a time when more injuries can happen.

“Ankle sprains, concussions fall and hurt my wrist if it’s a wrist fracture or shoulder dislocation, elbow dislocation and ankle fractures. It’s a fairly common complaint among patients in the emergency department, in sports medicine. That’s primarily what we see,” Dr. Alecia Gende is a physician in Mayo Clinic’s Emergency Room and an expert in sports medicine.

There are some tips Dr. Gelda has on preventing injury.

“I would say make sure that you’re sleeping. Make sure that you’re eating and drinking well and listen to your athletic trainers and listen to your coaches,” Dr. Gelda said. “Make sure that you’re warmed up and ready to go in the right mindset before you’re playing. Don’t play distracted and don’t play fatigued.”

There is also a range of injuries the doctor sees in her time as a sports medicine specialist.

“We do see a lot of the minor injuries, but you also see injuries that are significantly impactful to the athletes, meaning they could take 9 to 12 months of recovery.”

Dr. Gelda says an impactful injury may go even beyond broken bones or torn ligaments.

“In sports medicine you get a little extra training on kind of how to communicate that with athletes and it depends a lot on the athlete’s mindset and it depends on their goals.”

While there’s a game happening, paramedics are on stand by to help out if need be.

“it’s nerve wracking because you got a couple of hundred people watching you and you don’t want to make a mistake. And you’re dealing with somebody’s kid and obviously got stressful parents there,” said Nathan Much.

Aside from being a paramedic, Nathan much is also a concerned parent of a football player himself. He even played football back when he was in school, so he knows what could possible go wrong on and off the field. He uses that concern to keep an eye out if his own 11-year-old son if he shows signs of trouble.

“The subtle symptoms of a concussion that people don’t think about, especially if your kid’s in the contact sport and they’re just acting strange it’s time to take them to the doctor check out and pull them away from the sport until you figure out what’s going on.”

Dr. Gende stresses one helpful resource student athletes have.

“I would want to make sure that all of the athletes know the value of an athletic trainer, that the athletes and the coaches know the value of an athletic trainer. They can identify injuries, they can help recover injuries.”

And there is a key to keeping healthy that athletes should do on the daily.

“I would say sleep is a very important part of recovery that we usually forget about,” said Dr. Gelda.

Experts say it’s also crucial to check in with your kid on their mental health status.

It can be difficult for some to step away from the field to heal and get stronger for next time.

Dr. Gelda advises athletes to cut themselves some slack and for families to be supportive in their time of recovery.

