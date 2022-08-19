Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County

TOWN OF SARATOGA, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after authorities searched a home in Wood County Thursday.

According to a media release from Wood County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 18 the Wood County Sheriff’s Department and members of the Central Wisconsin Drug Task Force searched a home on Kester Road in the Town of Saratoga. At the home, investigators seized what they suspect to be “large quantities” of methamphetamine, marijuana, and prescription medication.

Wood County Sheriff’s Department says in their media release authorities arrested 32-year-old Casondra McCracken at the home. McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.

Charges are being sought through the Wood County District Attorney, including recommended drug related charges and child neglect charges. Wood County Sheriff’s Office notes McCracken has a “lengthy criminal record” involving drugs.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.