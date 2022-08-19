You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices.(Apple)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Apple’s latest security update was easy to miss. But security experts are warning that everyone should update any Apple device they have immediately.

Apple said Wednesday that there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that could potentially allow attackers to take complete control of these devices. The issue may already have been “actively exploited,” according to the company. Apple’s issues security updates multiple times a year.

Without the latest update, a hacker could wrest total control of Apple devices, allowing the intruder to impersonate the true owner and run any software in their name.

The good news? There’s an easy fix: just update your Apple phone, computer or tablet.

WHY IS UPDATING YOUR APPLE DEVICE SO URGENT?

Updates can be time consuming and sluggish. But they are necessary to keep your device safe from hackers who might run malicious code on your device.

WHY DOESN’T MY APPLE DEVICE DO THIS FOR ME?

Apple devices are set to automatic updates by default, but it can be quicker to check for the latest updates and do it manually.

WHAT APPLE DEVICES ARE AFFECTED?

The affected devices include the iPhone6S and later models; several models of the iPad, including the 5th generation and later, all iPad Pro models and the iPad Air 2; and Mac computers running MacOS Monterey. The flaw also affects some iPod models.

HOW DO I UPDATE MY DEVICE?

To update your Apple device to the latest operating system that includes the security patches on your phone go to “Settings,” click “General” and click “Software Update.” On the Mac, go to “System Preferences,” then “Software Update.”

HOW HIGH IS THE RISK THAT MY PHONE WAS COMPROMISED BEFORE I INSTALLED THE UPDATE?

Unless you are a journalist, political dissident or human rights activist the chances are extremely low. The kinds of spyware created to exploit vulnerabilities of the type patched by Apple are expensive and employed in targeted hacking.

—-

AP Business Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Steven Avery. Photo: June 21, 2022
Steven Avery’s attorney says “new and compelling” evidence warrants new trial
A man was found pinned under his ATV Thursday evening in the Town of Ettrick.
Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday
A school in Black River Falls was vandalized, making the building unable to open on time for...
Black River Falls School vandalized, delaying the building’s start date

Latest News

A notorious Islamic State member was found guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of...
‘Beatle’ Elsheikh gets life term for deaths of US hostages
In this photo provided by the National Park Service is the Abyss Pool hot spring in the...
Yellowstone says foot in hot spring linked to July 31 death
Anyone who made a donation received a free donut while people who donated more than $10 also...
10th annual Cop on a Rooftop
Ethel Diehl hasn’t let her age stop her from doing what she loves.
Woman celebrating 100th birthday still raises and sells cattle