CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The 62nd Indian Head Kennel Club Dog Show was in Chippewa Falls this weekend.

Dogs and their owners competed in rally and obedience, conformation, the barn hunt and junior showmanship events.

Community members were able to see and learn about different dog breed, while watching individuals show their pets in this event.

“I think it’s really important for our community to have this event so everybody can be aware of all the different breeds of dogs,” Karen Rude, Indian Head Kennel Club Dog Show Chair said. “Some people are interested in grooming, there’s a lot of grooming going on. They can be educated by the advanced groomers here. Also, just to go and watch how well the dogs behave and interact with each other.”

More information about the Indian Head Kennel Club can be found on it’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.