Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous new trend targeting younger users.(twitter.com/Port Director Michael W. Humphries)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.

The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.

Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.

The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

