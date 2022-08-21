BRF Fire & EMS celebrates 150 years

With a parade, live music and fireworks, the Black River Falls Fire and EMS are celebrating...
With a parade, live music and fireworks, the Black River Falls Fire and EMS are celebrating their 150 year anniversary.(WEAU)
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 20, 1872, the Black River Falls Fire Department was founded. Now, 150 years later, the department is celebrating this milestone.

“We really wanted to do this for the community because we ask the community for a lot, you know, as far as donations and everything else to help us buy the equipment that we need. So, we thought it was great that we are able to give back to them too,” Jody Stoker, Black River Falls Fire Chief said.

It’s not just members of the Black River Falls Fire and EMS coming out to celebrate, but surrounding first responders are joining in on the fun.

“You know, in every fire that we do, we rely on mutual aid a lot and department working together to handle emergencies that come up,” Stoker said. “So, actually getting together for a good reason is kind of a nice change.”

Retired Black River Falls Fire Chief, Steve Schreiber agreed.

“It’s great to see other departments from all throughout, not just our county, but throughout the area, that are here to celebrate with us and have a good time,” Schreiber said. “The community support so far has just been awesome.”

Though the celebration is in honor of the department’s milestone, current and former department staff said it’s really about the community.

“I just want them to enjoy the day, have fun, help us celebrate and realize that we’re here to serve them,” Stoker said.

With Schreiber wanted the community to remember one thing.

“On their worst day, we’ll be there and we’ll do the best job we can,” Schreiber said.

The event included a parade of surrounding fire and EMS staff, live music, games and fireworks.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
Over 200 employees are being laid off between July and the end of the year at the company’s...
Phillips-Medisize to lay off hundreds of workers in Wisconsin
A man was found pinned under his ATV Thursday evening in the Town of Ettrick.
Man killed in ATV crash in Trempealeau County Thursday
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ is in 2nd place on the final day of voting
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
Huntington’s Disease is a genetic condition impacting families in the Chippewa Valley and all...
Hundreds came out to the Team Hope Walk/Run for Huntington’s Disease awareness and fundraising
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/20/22)
Walking For Huntington's Disease Awareness
Walking For Huntington's Disease Awareness (8/20/22)