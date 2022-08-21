BRF Fire & EMS celebrates 150 years

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - On May 20, 1872, the Black River Falls Fire Department was founded. Now, 150 years later, the department is celebrating this milestone.

“We really wanted to do this for the community because we ask the community for a lot, you know, as far as donations and everything else to help us buy the equipment that we need. So, we thought it was great that we are able to give back to them too,” Jody Stoker, Black River Falls Fire Chief said.

It’s not just members of the Black River Falls Fire and EMS coming out to celebrate, but surrounding first responders are joining in on the fun.

“You know, in every fire that we do, we rely on mutual aid a lot and department working together to handle emergencies that come up,” Stoker said. “So, actually getting together for a good reason is kind of a nice change.”

Retired Black River Falls Fire Chief, Steve Schreiber agreed.

“It’s great to see other departments from all throughout, not just our county, but throughout the area, that are here to celebrate with us and have a good time,” Schreiber said. “The community support so far has just been awesome.”

Though the celebration is in honor of the department’s milestone, current and former department staff said it’s really about the community.

“I just want them to enjoy the day, have fun, help us celebrate and realize that we’re here to serve them,” Stoker said.

With Schreiber wanted the community to remember one thing.

“On their worst day, we’ll be there and we’ll do the best job we can,” Schreiber said.

The event included a parade of surrounding fire and EMS staff, live music, games and fireworks.

