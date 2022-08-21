Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo allows community to learn about different pets

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Exposition Center hosed the Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo, showing off a variety different animals.

From birds, to snakes, to rats and more, a variety of animals were at the expo, where community members could learn about, and even take home some of the pets.

“I think it’s a wonderful event so that people can learn about exotic animal care and not only see the animals up close and be introduced to new species, but also consider bringing them into their home. You know, once they are educated on how to take care of them and know everything these animals need.” Emily Roberts, Eau Claire Exotic Pet Expo Organizer said.

The next exotic pet expo in Eau Claire will be at the Best Western Conference Center on November 6. This event is a reptile only exposition.

