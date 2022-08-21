Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense

(WMTV)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man from Elkhorn was arrested for an alleged fourth OWI offense Saturday night after he was pulled over in his car for multiple traffic violations.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, at around 10 p.m., troopers pulled over the 34-year-old’s vehicle after several traffic violations in Juneau County.

The officials then noticed several signs of impairment with the driver after making contact with the occupants.

After investigation by the State Troopers the Elkhorn man was arrested for an alleged OWI 4th offense and also charged with OAR, Fail to install IID, Possession of THC, Possession of paraphernalia and a warrant through Walworth County for IID Tampering/Fail to Install.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ is in 2nd place on the final day of voting
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager

Latest News

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/20/22)
BRF Fire And EMS Celebrates 150 Years
BRF Fire And EMS Celebrates 150 Years (8/20/22)