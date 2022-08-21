Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager

A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
By Kim Leadholm
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On August 20, community members came out to show their support of an Elk Mount teenager battling a rare, fast spreading bone cancer.

16-year-old Chance Peters was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January. To help cover expenses like the cost of traveling to Rochester for treatment, family members hosted a fundraiser.

The event included a silent auction, a raffle and a corn hole tournament. Chance’s family said the community’s response has been incredible.

“The support has just been amazing,” Lezlie Longanecker, Chance’s mom said. “You know, it has really brought so many people together. The schools, the communities, people that we don’t event know. You know, there’s been prayers from overseas. It’s just been amazing and a blessing.”

Longanecker said Chance should finish his current round of chemo in December, but said the cancer doesn’t stand a chance. More information on Chance’s journey can be found on their Facebook page.

