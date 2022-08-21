Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.(WEAU)
By Kylie Jacobs
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Menomonie, Wis. (WMTV) - Congratulations, Emmitt!

Emmitt Bailey, also known as “Mullet Boy,” was able to surge from second to first place on the last day of voting and win the kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championships.

Way to take home the Gold "MULLET BOY"!! We cannot wait to see that new go cart !

Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Sunday, August 21, 2022

The Menomonie Boy won the competition with a total of 9,896 votes. In second place came Epic Orta with 8,404 votes, and William Dale Ramsey came in third with 4,058 votes.

Axel Wenzel, from Brillion came in fourth place in the competition, earning 3,538 votes. Wisconsin’s mullet boys were the only two in the top five from the same state.

Axel Wenzel
Axel Wenzel(Mullet Champ, LLC)

Wisconsin also proved their mullets are truly the best by bringing home another gold in the teens division. Cayden Kershaw from Wausau won the teens division of the USA Mullet Championships with 3,215 votes.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ is in 2nd place on the final day of voting
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager

Latest News

SportScene 13 @ Ten (8/20/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Ten (8/20/22)
BRF Fire And EMS Celebrates 150 Years
BRF Fire And EMS Celebrates 150 Years (8/20/22)
With a parade, live music and fireworks, the Black River Falls Fire and EMS are celebrating...
BRF Fire & EMS celebrates 150 years