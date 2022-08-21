WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store, block off street

"Flash Mob" Looters ransack convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side. (SOURCE: LAPD)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (CNN) – The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the flash mob robbery of a convenience store.

The incident started Monday night with a street takeover where vehicles blocked an intersection on L.A.’s south side. Some drivers were able to cut donuts in the blocked off street, leaving skid marks on the pavement.

The mob then rushed to a nearby 7-11 store and looted it, stealing lottery tickets and everything of value.

Before police could respond, the street was unblocked and the looters fled the scene.

If anyone recognizes any faces in the video, police ask them to call Crimestoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A man in San Jose, California, said his property next to a busy intersection has been hit by...
Cars have crashed into homeowner’s property about 23 times, he says
Product recall (Source: WAFB)
Four Wisconsin producers recall lard
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ is in 2nd place on the final day of voting
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager

Latest News

Elkhorn man arrested for alleged fourth OWI offense
"Flash mob" looters ransack a convenience store after a street takeover on L.A.'s south side.
WATCH: Flash mob looters ransack convenience store
According to a release from the university’s athletics department, five people were in the...
3 Indiana State University students killed in car crash
United States Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., addresses business leaders during a congressional...
Court puts on hold Graham’s testimony in Ga. election probe