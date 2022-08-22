1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -1 person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.

The media release from Wis. DOT says the trooper saw signs of impairment and investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, showed that the driver, identified as 83-year-old Robert Brodersen, was suspected of operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant 1st offense.

Brodersen was arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.