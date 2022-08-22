1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -1 person is arrested on suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense.

According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State Patrol Northwest Region Eau Claire Post, on Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, around 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the El Paso Parade in Pierce County for a report of a person who drove through a road-closed barricade. The location was at County Road N at 640th Avenue.

The media release from Wis. DOT says the trooper saw signs of impairment and investigation, including standardized field sobriety tests, showed that the driver, identified as 83-year-old Robert Brodersen, was suspected of operating the motor vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant 1st offense.

Brodersen was arrested and taken to the Pierce County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A woman is left without a home tonight after a house fire early Sunday evening.
Fire in Town of Washington leaves a woman’s home destroyed
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
“Mullet Boy” advances to the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship

Latest News

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that as of Aug. 19, there were 53 confirmed...
First case of monkeypox in Dunn County confirmed
Cowboy Outdoor Theater
Cowboy Outdoor Theater (8/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/22/22)
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made