1 hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle roll over crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says in their media release authorities arrived and both people were outside of the vehicle. The car was driving West on County Road HH when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and roll over. The driver was taken by Mondovi Ambulance to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire for suspected “minor injuries.” The passenger was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Ambulance, and Mondovi Fire Department.

