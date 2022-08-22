1 hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around...
According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle rollover crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.(MGN)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a vehicle rollover crash in Buffalo County Saturday.

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 6:06 p.m. authorities received a report of a single vehicle roll over crash which occurred near W284 County Road HH in Mondovi, Wis.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says in their media release authorities arrived and both people were outside of the vehicle. The car was driving West on County Road HH when the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to enter the ditch and roll over. The driver was taken by Mondovi Ambulance to Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire for suspected “minor injuries.” The passenger was not reported to be hurt.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office with this crash were the Mondovi Police Department, Mondovi Ambulance, and Mondovi Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A woman is left without a home tonight after a house fire early Sunday evening.
Fire in Town of Washington leaves a woman’s home destroyed
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
“Mullet Boy” advances to the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship

Latest News

According to a media release from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around...
Man suspected of OWI offense after vehicle rollover in Buffalo County
According to a media release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin State...
1 arrested on suspicion of OWI offense in Pierce County
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said that as of Aug. 19, there were 53 confirmed...
First case of monkeypox in Dunn County confirmed
Cowboy Outdoor Theater
Cowboy Outdoor Theater (8/22/22)