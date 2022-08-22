2 found dead outside Wisconsin hotel, drug arrest made

Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday
Police investigate death of two people in Grand Chute Sunday(WBAY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Wisconsin have arrested one person on possible drug delivery charges after two people were found dead in a hotel parking lot and two more individuals were found in need of medical attention inside the hotel.

Officers on patrol in Grand Chute, near Appleton, found one unresponsive person on the ground in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn early Sunday, according to officials.

Officers found another unresponsive person in a vehicle nearby. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, inside the hotel, authorities found two more people suffering medical emergencies. They were rushed to a hospital and are expected to survive.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and the incident is believed to be isolated, WLUK-TV reported.

An arrest was made after investigators conducted interviews and served multiple search warrants. Police are recommending drug delivery charges, including providing fentanyl and cocaine.

