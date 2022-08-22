Dog found in bottom of trash can finds forever home

Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.
Oscar was found by a city worker, who heard the puppy crying for help in a trash can.(Franklin County Dog Shelter & Adoption Center)
By Travis Leder
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Gray News) - An Ohio dog shelter has announced that a dog who was found in a trash can was later adopted.

The Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center posted to Facebook that 10-week-old Oscar was found by a City of Columbus employee and an animal control deputy in a neighborhood park.

The city employee heard the puppy crying for help when he was emptying trash and found Oscar sitting at the bottom of the trash can.

The animal control deputy took the dog to the shelter, where he received medical care.

Oscar was adopted by a couple during the center’s Clear The Shelters event, which had more than 200 dogs available for adoption last week.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

8-year-old Emmitt Bailey wins the USA Mullet Championship.
Menomonie’s ‘Mullet Boy’ wins USA Mullet Championship
McCracken is being held at the Wood County Jail on a probation hold.
Woman arrested after authorities search home in Wood County
A woman is left without a home tonight after a house fire early Sunday evening.
Fire in Town of Washington leaves a woman’s home destroyed
A fundraiser was held for an Elk Mound teen battling osteosarcoma.
Fundraiser held for Elk Mound teenager
8-year-old Emmitt Bailey advances in the USA Mullet Championship.
“Mullet Boy” advances to the top 25 in the USA Mullet Championship

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/22/22)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (8/22/22)
FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious...
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation’s top infectious disease expert, says he will retire by year end
Members of the Indiana State football team console one another after a vigil at Memorial...
2 Indiana State football players among 3 killed in crash
The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body, car found in lake near where Calif. teen went missing