Federal judge rules lawsuit can proceed against Suboxone manufacturer

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A group of 42 states, led by Wisconsin, can move forward with legal action against the makers of a drug used to treat opioid dependence.

The announcement comes after a ruling by the Court in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, saying they can proceed with a lawsuit. Wisconsin Assistant Attorney General for Antitrust Gwendolyn Lindsay Cooley is at the head of the investigation, along with states that include Illinois, Iowa and Minnesota.

The group of states accuse Indivior Inc. of illegally shifted the market for the drug, Suboxone, from tablets to film in an attempt to eradicate the demand for tablets. It’s alleged that the company is doing this to preserve its monopoly on the drug.

“The cost of critical medication must not be inflated through anticompetitive tactics,” Kaul said.  “I’m proud that Wisconsin DOJ is leading this multistate litigation and thank AAG Cooley for her tireless efforts to hold the makers of Suboxone accountable.”

A federal judge denied Indivior’s motion for a summary judgement, noting there were “facts and favorable law for plaintiffs to proceed.” The court also denied the company’s motion, as “enormous judicial resources” needed to be used to sift through the volume of facts.

Kaul noted a trial is expected to happen next year.

