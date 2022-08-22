Fire in Town of Washington leaves a woman’s home destroyed

TOWN OF WASHINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is left without a home tonight after a house fire early Sunday evening.

Fire crews responded to the house fire that officials are saying started in the garage of the home before it spread to the rest of the property.

Karen Johnson, who owns the home, tells WEAU that she had planned on taking a nap when noticed smoke coming from the garage.

“I’m glad I didn’t take that nap,” said Johnson.

She and her dog were the only two in the house when the fire broke out and were not injured when the fire broke out.

Fire officials are calling the house a total loss at this time. Furthermore, fire fighters are still on the scene inspecting the property and believe the fire is mostly out.

Johnson said she plans to stay with a neighbor for the night.

