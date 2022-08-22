Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show.

It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids

This is an outdoors show and in the event of rain, the show will be rescheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 715-533-5199

