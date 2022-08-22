Grand opening of the Cowboy Outdoor Theater

Ben Stillwater, Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids will perform August 26
By Judy Clark
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eldorado Music Barn near Osseo is opening a Cowboy Outdoor Theater and is offering a free show.

It’s Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. featuring Ben Stillwater with Cyndee Jean and the Stillwater Kids

This is an outdoors show and in the event of rain, the show will be rescheduled for Saturday, August 27 at 7 p.m.

For more information, call 715-533-5199

Ben Stillwater Website

