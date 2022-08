EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Livestrong at the YMCA is a 12-week program, tailored to the specific needs of cancer survivors.

Instructors and personal trainers have undergone specialized training in the areas of cancer, rehabilitative exercise, and supportive cancer care.

Fall sessions run at both the Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls YMCA.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.