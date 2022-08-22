Man suspected of OWI offense after vehicle rollover in Buffalo County

TOWNSHIP OF GLENCOE, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is suspected of an OWI offense after a vehicle rollover in Buffalo County Saturday.

According to a media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, on Aug. 20 around 12:26 a.m. authorities received a report of a one vehicle rollover crash on Highway 95 near County Road C in the Township of Glencoe. It was reported that the two people were outside of the vehicle.

The media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department says authorities arrived and the driver said that he was going too fast, lost control, and went off the road. He failed to negotiate a turn in the road, causing him to leave the highway. The vehicle rolled several times. The vehicle came to rest in a field on its roof and sustained “disabling” damage.

According to the media release from Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department, the driver identified as 20-year-old Wilfrido Ortiz Sandoval of Arcadia, Wis., was arrested after field sobriety tests on the suspicion of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. The passenger, 19-year-old Irving Sandoval Ortiz of Arcadia, Wis., was taken to a local are hospital with “suspected non-life-threatening injuries.” Highway 95 was down to one lane due to emergency personnel working.

Assisting the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department with this crash was the Arcadia ambulance and Arcadia-Glencoe Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WEAU. All rights reserved.